Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $610,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $415.84. The company had a trading volume of 409,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,346. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.77 and a 1-year high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

