Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $533,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

DRI stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.64. 764,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,787. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

