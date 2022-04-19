Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $448,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 316,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 198,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,662,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.50. 1,145,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,664. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

