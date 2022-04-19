Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $249,000 Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. CBRE Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,739. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

