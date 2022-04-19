Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.01 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.91. 8,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.28. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $329.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

