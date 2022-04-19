Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Nucor by 112.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,594,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $23,240,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $22,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $75.60 and a 1-year high of $172.07.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

