Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $175,624,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,077,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Quanta Services by 29.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,328,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,209,000 after buying an additional 303,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Quanta Services by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 977,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,891,000 after buying an additional 113,274 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.37. The stock had a trading volume of 979,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,882. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $137.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.93.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

