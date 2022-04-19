Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 78 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $11.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.10. 1,003,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.09 and a 200 day moving average of $255.88.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

