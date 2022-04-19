Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 344 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 31,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,588. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

