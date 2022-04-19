Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,289,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,338,000 after buying an additional 63,028 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,008,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after buying an additional 46,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.99.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,385. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 186.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

