Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Mosaic by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP increased its position in Mosaic by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.90. The stock had a trading volume of 125,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,904,177. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

