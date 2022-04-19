Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,773. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

