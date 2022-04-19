Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

NYSE:EFX traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.75. 13,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.50 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.30.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

