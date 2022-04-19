Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 391 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CarMax by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

KMX stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.11. 1,600,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $90.44 and a one year high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.