Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 388 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 94.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 558,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sysco by 740.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,720,000 after acquiring an additional 524,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Sysco by 35.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,996,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after acquiring an additional 521,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,169. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.35.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

