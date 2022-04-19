Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 354 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 134,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,785,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 309,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 56,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 82,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 75,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,929. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.