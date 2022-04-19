Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 221 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $203.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,800. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.15. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.