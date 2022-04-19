Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Catalent were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Catalent by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.50. 5,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.54.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.