Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 138,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.95.

Aptiv stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

