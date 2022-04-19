Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

KMB opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

