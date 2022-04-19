Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day moving average is $152.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

