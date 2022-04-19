Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.93 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.61.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $330.42 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.78 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.