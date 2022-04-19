Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.93 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $330.42 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.78 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
