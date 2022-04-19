Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.44 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.06.

ROK opened at $263.28 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.16 and a 200-day moving average of $306.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

