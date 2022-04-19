Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.26 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,958 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.40. 176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,509. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

