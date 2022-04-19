Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPL were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in PPL by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PPL by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. 14,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626,188. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

PPL Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.