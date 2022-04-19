Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NetApp were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $1,302,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 37.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.41. 1,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,045. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.80.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

