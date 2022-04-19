Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.22 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.53. 4,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

