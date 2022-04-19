Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $54,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,443. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

