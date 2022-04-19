Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in McKesson were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

MCK opened at $326.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $329.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

