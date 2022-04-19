Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

