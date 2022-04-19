Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 90 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.84.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $721.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $683.57 and its 200-day moving average is $664.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $519.32 and a 1-year high of $747.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

