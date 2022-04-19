Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 274 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ResMed were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,184. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $233.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.09 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.03.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

