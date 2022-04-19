Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,949 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hess were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Hess by 43.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hess by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 46,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $115.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,566. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $117.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

