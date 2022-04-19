Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 191,475 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $38,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,218 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 148.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,415,000 after acquiring an additional 122,432 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

Shares of AVB opened at $244.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.20.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

