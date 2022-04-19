Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Twitter were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $57,893,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of -159.66 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

