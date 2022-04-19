Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 930 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.4% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 112.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DD traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $69.09. 1,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on DD. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

