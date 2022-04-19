Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 192 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

DTE remained flat at $$137.17 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average is $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $138.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.