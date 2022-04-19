Keg Royalties Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.
TSE KEG.UN opened at C$16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.21. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$13.51 and a 52-week high of C$17.00.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
