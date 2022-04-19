Keg Royalties Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

TSE KEG.UN opened at C$16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.21. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$13.51 and a 52-week high of C$17.00.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.