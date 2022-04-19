Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Shares Down 3.8%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 82 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.
Kakaku.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)
