Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Shares Down 3.8%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 82 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

Kakaku.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, internet service providers, insurance, food/beverages, and cosmetics.

