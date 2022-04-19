JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Shares Up 0.5%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 490.50 ($6.38) and last traded at GBX 485 ($6.31). 324,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 267,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482.50 ($6.28).

The stock has a market cap of £757.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 506.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 599.50.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

