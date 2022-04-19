JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.0% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average of $153.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $125.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $377.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

