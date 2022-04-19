JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of YY stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 617,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.70. JOYY has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JOYY will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -170.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in JOYY by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

