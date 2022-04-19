Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.
Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.57.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
