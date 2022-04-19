J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stephens dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

