Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,047. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 997,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 255,233 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 860,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 59,961 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,053,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 375,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

