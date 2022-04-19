iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s Largest Position

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,233 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 14.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $105,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,342,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 230,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.29. 363,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,600. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $77.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.