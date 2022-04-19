iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $27,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.93 on Tuesday, hitting $267.44. 132,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,021. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.69 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

