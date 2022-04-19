iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 142,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,200,578 shares.The stock last traded at $98.02 and had previously closed at $95.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,697,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after purchasing an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

