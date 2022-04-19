iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 391,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,097. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

