iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 391,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,097. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.
