iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 500.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

SHY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 42,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,064. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.99 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

